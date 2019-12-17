Marchex (MCHX) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Marchex (MCHX), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 46.8% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marchex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50.

The company has a one-year high of $5.57 and a one-year low of $2.51. Currently, Marchex has an average volume of 101.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCHX in relation to earlier this year.

Marchex, Inc. is a call analytics company, which engages in provision call solutions for marketers, sales and developers. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace, and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education and careers, financial services, legal, real estate, and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporate artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.