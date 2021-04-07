Marchex (MCHX) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Marchex (MCHX), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Marchex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.38.

The company has a one-year high of $3.67 and a one-year low of $1.23. Currently, Marchex has an average volume of 126.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCHX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marchex, Inc. is a call analytics company, which engages in provision call solutions for marketers, sales and developers. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace, and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education and careers, financial services, legal, real estate, and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporate artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.