Maravai Lifesciences Holdings (MRVI) Receives a Buy from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Paul Knight from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Maravai Lifesciences Holdings (MRVI), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.06.

Knight has an average return of 19.2% when recommending Maravai Lifesciences Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Knight is ranked #1595 out of 7342 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maravai Lifesciences Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.44, implying a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is a life sciences company. It provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company’s segments are Nucleic acid production, Biologics safety testing, and Protein detection. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Nucleic Acid Production that focuses on the manufacturing and sale of nucleic acid products to support the needs of customers’ research, therapeutic and vaccine programs. In addition, the segment also provides research products for labeling and detecting proteins in cells and tissue samples.