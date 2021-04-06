Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins reiterated a Hold rating on Marathon Petroleum (MPC) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.68, close to its 52-week high of $59.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 59.8% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Petroleum with a $63.64 average price target.

Based on Marathon Petroleum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.97 billion and net profit of $285 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.01 billion and had a net profit of $443 million.

Founded in 1887, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum Corp. is a petroleum refining company, which is engaged in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream.