Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Phil Gresh from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Marathon Petroleum (MPC), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.42, close to its 52-week low of $43.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Gresh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 72.6% success rate. Gresh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Hollyfrontier, and Valero Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Petroleum with a $72.44 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $69.65 and a one-year low of $43.96. Currently, Marathon Petroleum has an average volume of 6.27M.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream.

