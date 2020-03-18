Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Petroleum (MPC), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.30, close to its 52-week low of $18.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.9% and a 38.6% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Petroleum with a $63.33 average price target, implying a 204.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Based on Marathon Petroleum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.03 billion and net profit of $443 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.19 billion and had a net profit of $951 million.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream.

