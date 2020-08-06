Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital gave Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Credit Suisse. Analyst Manav Gupta maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Petroleum yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.2% and a 43.1% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Paramount Resources, and Delek US Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Petroleum with a $46.64 average price target, which is a 29.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $69.65 and a one-year low of $15.26. Currently, Marathon Petroleum has an average volume of 8.85M.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates. The Retail sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market across the United States through company-owned and operated convenience stores, primarily under the Speedway brand, and long-term fuel supply contracts with direct dealers who operate locations mainly under the ARCO brand. The Midstream transports, stores, distributes and markets crude oil and refined products principally for the Refining & Marketing segment via refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, towboats and barges; gathers, processes and transports natural gas; and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores and markets NGLs. Marathon Petroleum was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Findlay, OH.

