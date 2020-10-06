Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Marathon Petroleum (MPC). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 53.9% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Petroleum with a $44.42 average price target, implying a 49.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates. The Retail sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market across the United States through company-owned and operated convenience stores, primarily under the Speedway brand, and long-term fuel supply contracts with direct dealers who operate locations mainly under the ARCO brand. The Midstream transports, stores, distributes and markets crude oil and refined products principally for the Refining & Marketing segment via refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, towboats and barges; gathers, processes and transports natural gas; and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores and markets NGLs. Marathon Petroleum was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Findlay, OH.

Read More on MPC: