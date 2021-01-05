Marathon Patent Group (MARA) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Patent Group (MARA) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 44.4% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Summit Wireless Technologies, and Magic Software Enterprises.

Marathon Patent Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.66 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, Marathon Patent Group has an average volume of 24.87M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.