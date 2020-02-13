Marathon Oil (MRO) Receives a Hold from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara reiterated a Hold rating on Marathon Oil (MRO) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.61, close to its 52-week low of $11.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -20.1% and a 25.7% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Laredo Petroleum, Oasis Petroleum, and Parsley Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marathon Oil is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.71.

Based on Marathon Oil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion and net profit of $165 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.38 billion and had a net profit of $390 million.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International.