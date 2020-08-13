Marathon Oil (MRO) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Mark Lear from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Marathon Oil (MRO), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Lear has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.4% and a 30.7% success rate. Lear covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Marathon Oil with a $6.89 average price target, which is a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Marathon Oil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $420 million and GAAP net loss of $750 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.4 billion and had a net profit of $161 million.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.