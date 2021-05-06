Marathon Oil (MRO) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Oil (MRO) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 45.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Marathon Oil with a $12.24 average price target, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.29 and a one-year low of $3.73. Currently, Marathon Oil has an average volume of 24.65M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More on MRO: