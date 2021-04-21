Marathon Oil (MRO) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Oil (MRO). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 39.9% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marathon Oil is a Hold with an average price target of $11.99, representing a 13.1% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Marathon Oil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $822 million and GAAP net loss of $338 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.23 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $20 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRO in relation to earlier this year.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.