Marathon Oil (MRO) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintained a Sell rating on Marathon Oil (MRO) today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.09, close to its 52-week low of $3.02.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 39.7% success rate. McDermott covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Hess Midstream Partners, and Continental Resources.

Marathon Oil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Marathon Oil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $420 million and GAAP net loss of $750 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.4 billion and had a net profit of $161 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.