Marathon Oil (MRO) Gets a Hold Rating from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Hold rating on Marathon Oil (MRO) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -25.2% and a 23.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Matador Resources, Concho Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Marathon Oil with a $5.89 average price target, which is a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $4.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.03 and a one-year low of $3.02. Currently, Marathon Oil has an average volume of 42.87M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.