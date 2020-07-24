Marathon Oil (MRO) Gets a Hold Rating from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Hold rating on Marathon Oil (MRO) on July 16 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -22.3% and a 24.9% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Marathon Oil with a $6.81 average price target, implying a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Marathon Oil’s market cap is currently $4.55B and has a P/E ratio of 18.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.38.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.