Marathon Oil (MRO) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on Marathon Oil (MRO) on October 16 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.07, close to its 52-week low of $3.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.6% and a 29.9% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Marathon Oil with a $6.29 average price target, implying a 48.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 2, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.07 and a one-year low of $3.02. Currently, Marathon Oil has an average volume of 24.16M.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.