Marathon Oil (MRO) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Subash Chandra from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Marathon Oil (MRO), with a price target of $5.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.8% and a 40.0% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marathon Oil is a Hold with an average price target of $5.33, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.07 and a one-year low of $3.02. Currently, Marathon Oil has an average volume of 26.84M.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.