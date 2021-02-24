Marathon Oil (MRO) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released yesterday, Subash Chandra from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Marathon Oil (MRO), with a price target of $8.60. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.16, close to its 52-week high of $11.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 44.0% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Antero Resources, and Cabot Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marathon Oil is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.46, representing a -8.2% downside. In a report issued on February 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Marathon Oil’s market cap is currently $8.81B and has a P/E ratio of -5.60.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.