Marathon Oil (MRO) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Oil (MRO) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.11, close to its 52-week low of $11.06.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Oil with a $18.63 average price target, which is a 52.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.93 and a one-year low of $11.06. Currently, Marathon Oil has an average volume of 10.44M.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International.