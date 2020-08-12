Marathon Gold (MGDPF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mihaljevic maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Gold (MGDPF) yesterday and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 64.2% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marathon Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.16, implying a 43.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $1.96 and a one-year low of $0.52. Currently, Marathon Gold has an average volume of 113.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MGDPF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses in the operation of Victory Gold Deposit, Sprite, Leprechaun and Marathon projects located in Valentine Lake property in central Newfoundland. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.