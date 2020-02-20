ManTech (MANT) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on ManTech (MANT) yesterday and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.83, close to its 52-week high of $86.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 76.7% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

ManTech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $72.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ManTech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $27.94 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $20.19 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting. The company was founded by George J. Pedersen in 1968 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.