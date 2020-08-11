ManpowerGroup (MAN) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on August 2, Kevin Mcveigh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on ManpowerGroup (MAN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 59.4% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Heidrick & Struggles, and Target Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ManpowerGroup with a $78.00 average price target, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $100.99 and a one-year low of $49.57. Currently, ManpowerGroup has an average volume of 703.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ManpowerGroup, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices. The Southern Europe segment provides permanent, temporary and contract recruitment, assessment and selection, training and outsourcing services. The Northern Europe includes comprehensive suite of workforce solutions and services through Manpower, Experis, ManpowerGroup Solutions in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, Germany, and the Netherlands. The Asia Pacific Middle East segment operates in Japan, Australia, Korea, China, and India. The Right Management segment delivers talent and career management workforce solutions. The company was founded by Elmer Winter and Aaron Scheinfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.