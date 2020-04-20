Manitowoc Company (MTW) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 17, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Manitowoc Company (MTW), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.38, close to its 52-week low of $7.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 49.3% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manitowoc Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Manitowoc Company’s market cap is currently $293.8M and has a P/E ratio of 6.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MTW in relation to earlier this year.

The Manitowoc Co., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of a line of crawler mounted lattice boom cranes, under the Manitowoc brand. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Africa, and Middle East and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes the North American and South American continents. The Europe and Africa segment refers to the continents of Europe and Africa. The Middle East and Asia Pacific segment consists of Asia and Australian continents and the Middle East region. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.