Manitowoc Company (MTW) Receives a Hold from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Hold rating on Manitowoc Company (MTW) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.26, close to its 52-week high of $27.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 50.4% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Manitowoc Company with a $23.08 average price target, which is a -6.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Manitowoc Company’s market cap is currently $945.6M and has a P/E ratio of -49.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.30.

The Manitowoc Co., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of a line of crawler mounted lattice boom cranes, under the Manitowoc brand. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Africa, and Middle East and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes the North American and South American continents. The Europe and Africa segment refers to the continents of Europe and Africa. The Middle East and Asia Pacific segment consists of Asia and Australian continents and the Middle East region. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.