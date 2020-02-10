Manitowoc Company (MTW) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

Howard Kim- February 9, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Manitowoc Company (MTW) on February 7 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 62.2% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manitowoc Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.86, representing a 26.7% upside. In a report issued on February 7, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Manitowoc Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $9.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $78.3 million.

The Manitowoc Co., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of a line of crawler mounted lattice boom cranes, under the Manitowoc brand. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Africa, and Middle East and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes the North American and South American continents.

