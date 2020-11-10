Manitowoc Company (MTW) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Manitowoc Company (MTW) on November 6 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 68.5% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Caterpillar, and Navistar.

Manitowoc Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.33.

Based on Manitowoc Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $328 million and GAAP net loss of $12.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $448 million and had a net profit of $18 million.

The Manitowoc Co., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of a line of crawler mounted lattice boom cranes, under the Manitowoc brand. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Africa, and Middle East and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes the North American and South American continents. The Europe and Africa segment refers to the continents of Europe and Africa. The Middle East and Asia Pacific segment consists of Asia and Australian continents and the Middle East region. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

