Manitex International (MNTX) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

In a report released today, Michael Shlisky from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Manitex International (MNTX), with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.84, close to its 52-week high of $8.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Columbus Mckinnon, and Manitowoc Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manitex International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

Manitex International’s market cap is currently $155.2M and has a P/E ratio of -12.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.96.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes group of products that serve different functions and are used in a variety of industries. The company operating segments include Manitex, Badger, PM/Valla, Sabre and C&M. Manitex International was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.