Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.9% and a 45.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Manhattan Bridge Capital with a $6.00 average price target.

Manhattan Bridge Capital’s market cap is currently $39.66M and has a P/E ratio of 9.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.23.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.