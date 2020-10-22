Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 45.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Arlington Asset Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Manhattan Bridge Capital with a $6.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.50 and a one-year low of $2.54. Currently, Manhattan Bridge Capital has an average volume of 32.19K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LOAN in relation to earlier this year.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.