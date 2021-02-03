Manhattan Associates (MANH) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Hold rating on Manhattan Associates (MANH) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $116.61, close to its 52-week high of $120.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 79.0% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manhattan Associates is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $136.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $120.28 and a one-year low of $35.20. Currently, Manhattan Associates has an average volume of 273.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.