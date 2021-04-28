Manhattan Associates (MANH) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated a Hold rating on Manhattan Associates (MANH) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $128.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 76.9% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manhattan Associates is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $144.00.

The company has a one-year high of $146.50 and a one-year low of $58.73. Currently, Manhattan Associates has an average volume of 366.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MANH in relation to earlier this year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.