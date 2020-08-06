Malvern Federal Bancorp (MLVF) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Frank Schiraldi maintained a Hold rating on Malvern Federal Bancorp (MLVF) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.18, close to its 52-week low of $10.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Schiraldi is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Schiraldi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Meta Financial Group, and Customers Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Malvern Federal Bancorp is a Hold with an average price target of $15.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.75 and a one-year low of $10.06. Currently, Malvern Federal Bancorp has an average volume of 43.58K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MLVF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Malvern Bank National Association. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, PA.