Malibu Boats (MBUU) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Tim Conder from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Malibu Boats (MBUU). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.07, close to its 52-week high of $51.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Conder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 60.6% success rate. Conder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Acushnet Holdings, Harley-Davidson, and Brunswick.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Malibu Boats is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.00, a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.45 and a one-year low of $24.79. Currently, Malibu Boats has an average volume of 159.5K.

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.