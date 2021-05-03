Malibu Boats (MBUU) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson maintained a Buy rating on Malibu Boats (MBUU) today and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.36, close to its 52-week high of $93.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 52.5% success rate. Johnson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Activision Blizzard.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Malibu Boats is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $92.50.

Based on Malibu Boats’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $196 million and net profit of $21.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $180 million and had a net profit of $16.72 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MBUU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Wayne R. Wilson, the CFO of MBUU sold 45,045 shares for a total of $3,495,695.

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The Malibu U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The Malibu Australia segment covers the Australian, and New Zealand markets. The Cobalt segment offers Cobalt boats throughout the world. The Pursuit segment involves in the distribution and sale of Pursuit boats throughout the world. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Loudon, TN.