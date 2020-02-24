Malibu Boats (MBUU) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on Malibu Boats (MBUU) on February 20 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.68, close to its 52-week high of $52.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.5% and a 39.3% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Malibu Boats with a $55.71 average price target, an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $52.13 and a one-year low of $24.79. Currently, Malibu Boats has an average volume of 149.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MBUU in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Ritchie Anderson, the COO of MBUU sold 20,970 shares for a total of $997,220.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.