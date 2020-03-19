Maiden Holdings (MHLD) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner reiterated a Hold rating on Maiden Holdings (MHLD) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 53.7% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Eagle Point Credit Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maiden Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $1.00.

The company has a one-year high of $1.24 and a one-year low of $0.46. Currently, Maiden Holdings has an average volume of 180.7K.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.