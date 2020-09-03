Magnite (MGNI) Initiated with a Buy at Needham

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Magnite (MGNI) and a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 66.1% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Magnite has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, implying a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.11 and a one-year low of $4.09. Currently, Magnite has an average volume of 2.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MGNI in relation to earlier this year.

The Rubicon Project, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers, including Websites, mobile applications and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.