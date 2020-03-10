MagnaChip (MX) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on MagnaChip (MX), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 47.1% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

MagnaChip has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50.

Based on MagnaChip’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $23.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MX in relation to earlier this year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. It operates through the following segments: Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.