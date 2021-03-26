MagnaChip (MX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to MagnaChip (MX), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 59.4% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and QuickLogic.

MagnaChip has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.25, which is a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.10 and a one-year low of $8.74. Currently, MagnaChip has an average volume of 863.9K.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. It operates through the following segments: Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group. The Foundry Services Group segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless and Integrated Device Manufacturer semiconductor companies. The Standard Products Group segment consists of Display Solutions, which offers panel display solutions to the suppliers of large, small and flexible panel displays and Power Solutions, which comprises discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in consumer, communication, and industrial applications. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.