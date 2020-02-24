Magna International (MGA) Receives a Hold from CIBC

CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang maintained a Hold rating on Magna International (MGA) on February 21 and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 64.7% success rate. Chiang covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Magna International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.33.

Magna International’s market cap is currently $15.76B and has a P/E ratio of 9.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.50.

Magna International, Inc. is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures; Power and Vision; Seating Systems; and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.