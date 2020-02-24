Magna International (MGA) Receives a Hold from CIBC

Catie Powers- February 24, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT

CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang maintained a Hold rating on Magna International (MGA) on February 21 and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 64.7% success rate. Chiang covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Magna International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Magna International’s market cap is currently $15.76B and has a P/E ratio of 9.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Magna International, Inc. is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures; Power and Vision; Seating Systems; and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts