Magna International (MGA) Receives a Hold from CIBC

CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang maintained a Hold rating on Magna International (MGA) yesterday and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 58.1% success rate. Chiang covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Magna International with a $65.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.09 and a one-year low of $42.51. Currently, Magna International has an average volume of 656.3K.

Magna International, Inc. is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures; Power and Vision; Seating Systems; and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.