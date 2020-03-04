Magna International (MGA) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

Christine Brown- March 4, 2020, 9:12 AM EDT

In a report released today, Steve Arthur from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Magna International (MGA), with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.83.

Arthur has an average return of 14.4% when recommending Magna International.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is ranked #851 out of 6263 analysts.

Magna International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.00, representing a 39.0% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.09 and a one-year low of $42.51. Currently, Magna International has an average volume of 721.5K.

Magna International, Inc. is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures; Power and Vision; Seating Systems; and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

