Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright downgraded Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) to Hold, with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.66.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Magic Software Enterprises is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.53 and a one-year low of $8.01. Currently, Magic Software Enterprises has an average volume of 28.38K.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.