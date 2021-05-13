Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

Based on Magenta Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.49 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $20.01 million.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers platform that focuses on critical areas of transplant medicine. The company was founded by David Scadden, Derrick Rossi, Alan Tyndall, Luigi Naldini, Robert Negrin, John F. Dipersio, and Jason Gardner in June 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.