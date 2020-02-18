Magellan Midstream (MMP) Receives a Buy from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Dan Walk reiterated a Buy rating on Magellan Midstream (MMP) today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.98.

Walk has an average return of 0.5% when recommending Magellan Midstream.

According to TipRanks.com, Walk is ranked #3950 out of 5917 analysts.

Magellan Midstream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.38, a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Magellan Midstream’s market cap is currently $13.72B and has a P/E ratio of 13.46. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage.