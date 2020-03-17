Magellan Midstream (MMP) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Magellan Midstream (MMP). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.37, equals to its 52-week low of $33.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 45.2% success rate. Satish covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hess Midstream Partners, CNX Midstream Partners, and Pembina Pipeline.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Magellan Midstream is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.45, implying a 74.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $43.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Magellan Midstream’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $286 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $314 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MMP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.