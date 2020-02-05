MAG Silver (MAG) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on MAG Silver (MAG), with a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -2.3% and a 37.0% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MAG Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.84.

The company has a one-year high of $14.00 and a one-year low of $8.54. Currently, MAG Silver has an average volume of 384.2K.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on silver projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt including Juanicipio and Cinco de Mayo in Mexico. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.