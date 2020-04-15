MAG Silver (MAG) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Kevin MacKenzie from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on MAG Silver (MAG), with a price target of C$21.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.21.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is ranked #704 out of 6438 analysts.

MAG Silver has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.67, which is a 34.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.00 and a one-year low of $3.84. Currently, MAG Silver has an average volume of 698.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on silver projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt including Juanicipio and Cinco de Mayo in Mexico. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.