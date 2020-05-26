MAG Silver (MAG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After TD Securities and National Bank gave MAG Silver (NYSE MKT: MAG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BMO Capital. Analyst Ryan Thompson maintained a Buy rating on MAG Silver today and set a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 65.8% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Torex Gold Resources.

MAG Silver has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.07, implying a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.00 and a one-year low of $3.84. Currently, MAG Silver has an average volume of 892.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAG in relation to earlier this year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on silver projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt including Juanicipio and Cinco de Mayo in Mexico. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.